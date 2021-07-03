‘Community Information Team’ works to continue vaccination efforts in Virginia

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Health’s Central Shenandoah Health District has teamed up with FEMA, the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, and Peace Corps volunteers to bring the “Community Information Team” to the Shenandoah Valley.

The Community Information Team canvasses neighborhoods to spread the word about the COVID-19 vaccine.

Lorenzo Leon with the FEMA Region 3, FEMA Integration Team said one of their goals is to reach underserved communities.

“It is important that we get these teams here to continue the effort that the Commonwealth is doing. The Virginia Department of Health and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management already have efforts. We are just augmenting them and supporting their efforts with additional manpower.” Leon said.

The team made their way around Harrisonburg Friday afternoon.

Paul Helmuth is the Deputy Emergency Coordinator for the City of Harrisonburg.

He said they have identified 23 locations across the city and Rockingham County where they felt large groups of people may not have had the chance to get the vaccine

Laura Lee Wight with the Central Shenandoah Health District said they are also working to inform the community about vaccine clinic dates.

“Our approach is with each clinic that is happening we then go out a few days prior and we canvass the residential areas and the businesses,” Wight said.

One aspect of the Community Information Team is the ability to have one-on-one conversations.

“They are spending more time. Instead of just putting flyers on doors with information on where to find a vaccine, they are actually going to the doors, knocking on them and talking to people, and answering some questions that they may have about the vaccine. It provides that personal attention that they may not have gotten before,” Helmuth said.

They can also assist those who are homebound find access to a vaccine.

“A big part of our strategy is that one-to-one conversation and engagement with folks. Really asking questions about why they haven’t been vaccinated yet, do they have any questions, or are they experiencing barriers, and if so how can we be able to address those,” Wight said.

Two teams will be in the Central Shenandoah Health District until August, and Leon said there will be more teams headed to the Commonwealth in the coming weeks.

