Remains of Virginia Korean War veteran found after 70 years, family prepares for proper burial

BATESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Just a few weeks ago, a decades-long journey for a Virginia family came to a bittersweet conclusion. After over 70 years of wondering, and asking questions, the story will culminate with a proper goodbye to their loved one with a burial at Arlington National Cemetery.

Lucy Howe stood over her kitchen counter in Batesville, flipping the pages on a scrapbook filled with letters, photos, and memories. She reflected on one of those memories.

“I remember, he put those caterpillars down my back. And to this day, I am scared to death of those things,” she said.

The ‘he’ she’s referring to is Elwood Truslow, her uncle.

Lucy was just a kid, she says seven or eight years old, when Truslow went to serve in the Korean War.

“I kept writing to him, and he would write back, but it was always long periods of time before I’d get letters,” she said. “And then I waited and waited and waited and waited, and never got anything.”

Elwood Truslow was M.I.A -- missing in action.

Back home, his niece Lucy and the rest of his family never wavered in their belief that their hero would return again.

“I can remember actually dreaming of him, opening the door at my grandmother’s and coming home. And she always, always said he would come home,” Howe said.

He never did, but Howe never stopped looking -- looking for her uncle and looking for answers.

In 2008, she got in touch with another soldier in Elwood’s unit. That was when she learned what happened in the trenches -- Elwood was shot just above the leg.

“I mean, it’s just a horrible, horrible story to read of what those guys went through,” she said. “Not only were they shot, but they froze to death.”

She says there were still more questions than answers.

Until June 10, 2021, when she received a phone call.

“I thought was a scam,” she said. “I did not believe it. I thought it was, it was just somebody trying to get some money from me.”

Instead of a scam artist, it was a member of the U.S. Army on the other side of the phone. The message? We found your uncle’s remains.

Back in 2018, 55 boxes of remains were flown back into the United States after then-President Trump’s meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jung Un. Three of those boxes contained the remains of Elwood Truslow.

“I always felt like that my children would - somebody, somebody would see it,” Howe said. “At some time, they would find him - his remains. But I never thought I would see it.”

Howe finally has the answer to her biggest question about her Purple Heart-winning uncle. She also has a thought that gives her solace -- Elwood’s siblings did not need to wait over seven decades.

“All these years, we’ve been waiting for him to come home. And what a surprise when each one of those siblings -- and all of them are gone, every one -- when Elwood entered heaven and they saw Elwood, he was already there,” she said.

“We were waiting for him, and he was waiting for them.”

In addition to the Arlington service, Howe says her family will have a remembrance service to celebrate Elwood’s life at the cemetery in Batesville. It’s where Elwood’s parents and siblings are buried.

