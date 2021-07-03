Research continues on Downtown Harrisonburg 2040 project

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - What do people who live in the Friendly City want downtown to be like in 2040? That is the question the Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance (HDR) has asked to guide its Dream Downtown project.

Now the work continues before recommendations are brought to HDR.

In May, hundreds of responses were gathered through an interactive map where people could identify special places, ideas, and problems in downtown Harrisonburg.

Anonymous people who live in work in Harrisonburg pointed out their favorite spots to eat, shop, and socialize. They also plotted points on the map pointing out “eyesores” or their ideas for busy intersections, parking lots, and vacant buildings.

“As we analyze the data, key themes start to emerge and that is really helpful for us in terms of identifying what are the topics that this plan needs to address head-on use as our organizing framework,” Mindy Watts, an AICP and principal with Interface Studio, said.

Interface Studio is a city planning and urban design group that helps communities, large and small, think about where they are now, what they would like to become, and which steps are needed to get there.

Watts said they also spoke with over 40 people apart of the downtown scene.

“Business owners, residents, developers, investors, elected officials, neighborhood leaders,” she said.

Watts said a standout suggestion from the map was making downtown a more pedestrian-safe area, for example, by creating pedestrian-only walking areas.

“As we have more places, residents, and things that are drawing people to spend more time downtown, we need that infrastructure for people to be able to move through the city,” Watts said.

The Downtown 2040 Steering Committee and planning team are ready to share some strategies for the future, and need your input during these upcoming pop-up events:

Happy Hour evening session: Friday, July 23 in the roundabout at Pale Fire Brewing with live music and Branches Ice Cream

Brunch Hour morning session: Saturday, July 24 outside Magpie Diner

Community Coffee Hour midday session: Sunday, July 25 at Court Square on the east side of the Court House.

Specific times for these events will be listed on the downtown events calendar soon. If you can’t make it or prefer to engage online, a link to the interactive virtual version of the Dream Downtown events will be shared in the future.

