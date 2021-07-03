With death penalty repealed, two once-condemned men moved off Virginia’s death row

With the death penalty formally abolished in Virginia as of this week, death row is now officially vacant, according to prison officials.

Department of Corrections spokeswoman Lisa Kinney said the two remaining prisoners facing death sentences were moved off death row after the legislation was signed earlier this year.

For decades, condemned prisoners have been held in a special ward at Sussex I State Prison until a few days before they were scheduled to die, at which point they were transferred to the building that housed the execution chamber at Greensville Correctional Center.

Kinney said the two men have been transferred to other high-security facilities. Thomas Porter, who murdered a police officer who attempted to stop and question him, was transferred to Red Onion State Prison and Anthony Juniper, who murdered two adults and two children, was transferred to Wallens Ridge State Prison. Both facilities are located in Southwest Virginia.

