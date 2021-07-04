Advertisement

Declaration of Independence read at Court Square

By Colby Johnson
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 7:23 PM EDT
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Sunday, the Fort Harrison Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution held a reading of the Declaration of Independence at Court Square in Harrisonburg.

This is the organization’s 26th consecutive year hosting the Court Square reading, and the Beaver Creek Longknives provided a color guard, dressed as revolution-era soldiers.

There were many residents and community leaders in attendance for the reading. The event’s organizers say they were excited to share the document in its entirety.

“Most people probably have never read the whole thing, everybody knows the life, liberty, and pursuit of happiness part and maybe they know the first couple of sentences, but it is kind of interesting to remember that it is an entire document and it talks about all the reasons that our forefathers broke away from the English crown,” said Jonathan Comer, President of the Fort Harrison Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution.

Comer says he hopes the event helped people remember the true purpose of July Fourth celebrations and that the annual reading will continue for years to come.

Ben's Overnight Forecast 7/3/2021
