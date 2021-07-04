Pyrotechnician provides behind the scenes look at Woodstock fireworks display

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - Fireworks shows continued around the valley on Sunday, including one in Woodstock, where the lead pyrotechnician showed what all goes into making the Fourth of July magic happen.

“Things happen down here that the audience doesn’t even know about, but they still love it. So every show is ‘How can we make ourselves more efficient?’” said Mike Farish, the professional lead of Fantastic Fireworks Inc.

Farish has been working with fireworks for fifteen years, his personal favorite kind is Titanium Salutes, a type of firework shell that contains several parts.

“You have lift charges that are gonna get the shell out of the gun, and then you have a time fuse up to the center where you have your bust charge which is the pop, then you’ve got your stars, different metals to give you different effects, like titanium will give you the big flash,” said Farish.

Farish and his crew spend hours loading the guns, which has to be done very carefully. “Anything can go wrong, you can do a hundred percent correct and it’ll still kill you, that’s just the nature of it,” said Farish. “When you drop it in, you have the ability for pressure to build, so keep all parts of your body away from the opening.”

Shows take an enormous amount of preparation and are often hectic behind the scenes. “It is a symphony of chaos is what I like to call it because you’ve got explosions and people yelling the whole time,” said Farish.

But for him and his crew, the aftermath of the finale makes it all worth it. “When you hear the crowd just go absolutely nuts, the best feeling in the world.”

