Return of Massanutten Summer Jam provides big boost for RHSPCA

MASSANUTTEN, Va. (WHSV) - One of the Valley’s biggest annual summer events is back with the return of Massanutten Summer Jam on Saturday, with all proceeds from ticket sales going to support the Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA.

Tickets were not for sale at the entrance, as all 3,000 available tickets were pre-sold before hand, as anticipation was higher than ever after the event was canceled last year. The event featured three live music performances by Kevin Davis & BanCaribe, Red Dirt Revolution, and Kanye Twitty. It also included food trucks from several local vendors, activities like face painting, games, arts and crafts, and Henna tattoos, and a beer and wine garden. Summer Jam concluded with fireworks at 10 p.m.

The proceeds provide important funding for the RHSPCA. “Summer Jam proceeds are a huge, huge, huge chunk of our budget, so they go to our general fund to care for the day to day care of the animals, housing, food, and care, so it really helps,” said Tiffany Corbin, the RHSPCA’s marketing and fund raising manager.

The organization has been partnered with Massanutten resort for 22 years, so when Summer Jam was canceled last year it made the pandemic even more challenging for the shelter. “We were so sad that they couldn’t have it last year due to all the health precautions and we had to kind of get creative with our fundraising for the animals, but this year we are able to have it again and they’ve sold a record breaking amount of tickets,” said Corbin.

Those record breaking sales couldn’t have come at a better time for the SPCA. We definetly have a large, large amount of animals at the shelter right now so it definitely helps benefit all of them, I think we had maybe 250 cats and kittens come in in just June alone,” said Corbin.

SPCA employees volunteered as staff at the event on Friday and with the sold out crowd, it was a great night for our fury friends at the shelter.

Anyone who wants to donate to the RHSPCA can do so here.

