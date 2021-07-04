Advertisement

Town of Grottoes hosts 13th annual Push, Pedal, and Pull Parade

By Colby Johnson
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GROTTOES, Va. (WHSV) - The town of Grottoes held its 13th annual Fourth of July Push, Pedal, and Pull Parade on Saturday, giving the town’s children and their families a chance to show their patriotism.

The parade was started 13 years ago by a local girl scout troop who wanted to put on a Fourth of July event for the town’s residents. The event has become tradition for Grottoes families, and the event’s organizer Beth Raynes who led that girl scout troop, says those girls have grown up and some are brining their own children to participate in the event.

This year’s event was the largest turnout in it’s 13 year history, and Raynes says she believes it provides a create chance for local children to learn about and enjoy patriotism. “This is something to get the kids excited, it’s the fourth of July for all of us and we need to teach the kids to be patriotic and to enjoy going out and showing your patriotism,” said Raynes.

She says the feedback from the community has been overwhelmingly positive and the children love to go all out with their decorations and outfits. The event usually takes place on the Fourth, but was moved to the third this year since the Fourth fell on a Sunday. The town hopes to continue hosting the event for years to come.

