Valley 4th run returns to Harrisonburg

By Colby Johnson
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 8:58 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Downtown Harrisonburg was full of runners, joggers, and walkers Saturday morning as residents came out for the 10th annual Valley 4th run.

The event is put on by VA Momentum and sponsored by Sentara RMH, it saw a large turnout after it had to be canceled last year due to the pandemic. The run took place from 8 to 11 a.m. on Saturday throughout downtown Harrisonburg and offered 1.5 mile, 5K and 10K options for participants.

Final results from the different race categories this morning are available here.

