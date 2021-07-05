Advertisement

21 new U.S. Citizens naturalized at Monticello on July Fourth

Monticello hosted a naturalization ceremony for 21 new American Citizens
Monticello hosted a naturalization ceremony for 21 new American Citizens(WVIR)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 12:04 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY. (WVIR) - On the day Americans celebrate the birth of the United States, 21 new American citizens celebrate the birth of their American journey by taking the oath of citizenship at Historic Monticello.

“Today, I was given a tool to participate in America in a very important way, and being able to vote in this country, it’s a way of making the world a little better,” new U.S. Citizen Elizabeth Pagola said.

For 59 years, the Monticello West Lawn has converted to a federal courthouse on July 4th. It’s seen many people from all backgrounds raise their right hand and begin their journey as an American.

“Right now it’s like being born again,” Pagola said.

Elizabeth Pagola is one of the 21 newest U.S. citizens, who come from 14 different countries. They all took the oath at the home of Thomas Jefferson.

“This day is about what America means,” President of the Monticello Foundation Leslie Greene Bowman said. “When you stand here and you listen to those citizens, you understand what this country is made out of.”

Many new citizens shared stories of triumph and a new beginning.

“What makes this country so beautiful is because we have so many people from different countries,” one new citizen shared with the crowd. “That’s what makes this country so strong.”

“I’m really grateful to be here this morning to be part of the Independence Day, to be part of the Monticello family, and to be part of all of you here,” another said. “I’m so excited and I’m so happy to be here today.”

The presiding judge over the outdoor courtroom, Michael Urbanski, gave the group a warm welcome to the country’s newest members.

“Today you join a new family, our American family,” he said. “A family built on principles of hard work, individual freedom, tolerance.”

While Pagola is thrilled to be a new citizen, and she’s in awe of where her “swearing-in” took place.

“As a history nerd, I love it...and as a Hamilton fan, it’s the best thing that could have happened,” she said.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fireworks sparkling in the sky.
Around the Valley: Where you can watch fireworks this year
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, left, looks over the electric chair in the death chamber at...
With death penalty repealed, two once-condemned men moved off Virginia’s death row
Gun owners in federal suit: Hawaii’s open carry law amounts to an outright ban
New gun laws take effect on July 1 in Virginia
Chesterfield Fire & EMS released this photo of Firefighter Recruit Tyvaughn Eldridge, a...
Officials say 26-year-old firefighter recruit died after medical emergency during training
Lucy Howe holding a photograph of her uncle Sgt. Elwood Truslow
Remains of Virginia Korean War veteran found after 70 years, family prepares for proper burial

Latest News

Officials suspended rescue operations on Saturday to let workers begin the precarious business...
Explosives set off bring down rest of collapsed condo
Highs in the 90s the next few days
Ben's Overnight Forecast 7/4/2021
WDBJ
Two-day search for missing kayaker ends, found dead near Arsenal Falls
Friday is the next new moon
Earth distances itself from the Sun this week up in the sky