Advertisement

ABC to stop selling low-alcohol beverages

ABC stores will stop selling drinks with an alcohol content below 7.5%.
ABC stores will stop selling drinks with an alcohol content below 7.5%.(ABC)
By Kayla Brooks
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - ABC recently announced they’d stop selling any beverages with less than 7.5 percent alcohol content on January 1.

Stores are now starting to phase the drinks out. Instead, consumers can find those drinks in grocery and convenience stores.

An ABC representative says it won’t be a drastic change, but customers should know what to expect.

“There are times when products are deemed appropriate for grocery stores, based on their ingredients, whether they’re malt beverage based or wine based. In this instance, they’re spirits based, however they are a lower alcohol by volume,” said Eddie Wirt, ABC Chief Communications and Research Officer. “Historically, ABC has sold products that are at higher proof-points.”

There is one catch to the rule, though. Wirt says ABC will sell the low-alcohol beverages if they’re produced by a Virginia distiller.

Wirt says customers won’t see much of a change because ABC is working to replace the drinks that will be leaving the shelves.

“While we remove about 14 products from our shelves, we’ll replace them with similar products that are above that proof point,” said Wirt.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fireworks sparkling in the sky.
Around the Valley: Where you can watch fireworks this year
WDBJ
Two-day search for missing kayaker ends, found dead near Arsenal Falls
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, left, looks over the electric chair in the death chamber at...
With death penalty repealed, two once-condemned men moved off Virginia’s death row
Gun owners in federal suit: Hawaii’s open carry law amounts to an outright ban
New gun laws take effect on July 1 in Virginia
Chesterfield Fire & EMS released this photo of Firefighter Recruit Tyvaughn Eldridge, a...
Officials say 26-year-old firefighter recruit died after medical emergency during training

Latest News

Communities around the Richmond area have been inundated with illegal fireworks for weeks now.
Police, neighbors in Richmond area deal with illegal firework concerns
COVID-19 vaccine shot
COVID-19 symptoms can be similar to common cold
Shockoe Valley Bridge
Passenger dies after car shot at on I-64 in Richmond
Police have identified two men killed in two separate shootings just an hour apart in Henrico....
Police identify two people killed in separate shootings in Henrico