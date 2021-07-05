Advertisement

COVID-19 symptoms can be similar to common cold

COVID-19 vaccine shot
COVID-19 vaccine shot(WVIR)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Experts now warn that symptoms, no matter how slight, should be taken seriously as a potential sign of COVID-19.

“With all forms of COVID, including the Delta variant, we have seen patients presented with a runny nose, congestion, or flu-like symptoms,” UVA Infectious Disease Expert Dr. Bill Petri said.

These symptoms can easily be mistaken for the common cold.

“You shouldn’t have any hesitation at all about getting tested,” Dr. Petri said.

Still, testing and vaccinations keep those who get infected out of the hospital.

“The common reason for people to be hospitalized with COVID-19 is that their lungs work so poorly that we need to give supplemental oxygen, and so yes, be aware of cold, flu-like symptoms,” Dr. Petri said.

It all comes down to being smart and protected.

“I think the main message always is to get vaccinated, because you don’t want to have COVID-19 for lots of reasons,” Dr. Petri said.

Experts say that it is not the end of the world if you do need to come into the hospital, especially with new developments in coronavirus care, including Remdesivir.

