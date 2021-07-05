Advertisement

Earth distances itself from the Sun this week up in the sky

Friday is the next new moon
Friday is the next new moon(Stellarium)
By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WHSV) - We are into the dog days of summer. Here is what’s going on up in the sky the first full week of July.

Losing Daylight

Over the next week, we will lose 7 minutes of daylight. By Sunday July 11th, sunrise will move from 5:56 am to 6:01 am and sunset will move from 8:42 pm to 8:40 pm. This will bring us down to 14 hours and 39 minutes of daylight and up to 9 hours and 21 minutes of darkness. On July 10th, the sun will rise at 6 am or later for the first time since May 19th.

ISS Viewing (Most Viewable)

Date and TimeTime VisibleMaximum Height (degrees above the horizon)Direction it AppearsDirection it Disappears
Monday July 5th, 3:00 am3 min23°above NNWabove NNE
Tuesday July 6th, 2:14 am2 min22°above NNEabove NE

Moon Phases & Next Full Moon:

Moon PhaseDate and Time
New MoonJuly 9th, 9:17 pm
First Quarter MoonJuly 17th, 6:11 am
Full MoonJuly 23rd, 10:37 pm
Third Quarter MoonJuly 31st, 9:18 am

July’s Full Moon

July’s full moon is commonly known as the Full Buck Moon, as new antlers of buck deer push out from their foreheads during this time period. Other names are the Full Thunder Moon, due to thunderstorms being the most common in July and the Full Hay Moon.

Earth at Aphelion

At 6 pm on Monday July 5th, the Earth will be at aphelion, its farthest position from the sun this year. The Earth will be approximately 94.5 million miles away from the Sun which is 1.67% greater than the average distance the Earth is from the Sun.

From Brisbane, Australia on Earth's aphelion in 2017.
From Brisbane, Australia on Earth's aphelion in 2017.(NASA)

Other Interesting Events

On Thursday July 8th, the very old and thin crescent moon will be several finger widths to the left of Mercury. The pair will be sitting low in the east-northeastern horizon between 4:20 am and 5 am. The Moon can be viewed with Mercury with a single pair of binoculars at this time.

Thursday morning, the very thin moon will be near Mercury
Thursday morning, the very thin moon will be near Mercury(Stellarium)

On Sunday July 11th, the very new and thin crescent moon will pass Venus and Mars. This can be viewed very low in the west-northwestern sky after sunset. The moon will be a palm’s width to the right of Venus and Mars. The trio will create a great photo opportunity before they set around 10 pm.

Sunday evening, the very thin moon will be near Mars and Venus
Sunday evening, the very thin moon will be near Mars and Venus(Stellarium)

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A food pantry in Albemarle County is preparing to serve more people than usual as unemployment...
Virginia passes new laws to support low-income residents
Fireworks sparkling in the sky.
Around the Valley: Where you can watch fireworks this year
The Augusta County School Board is considering how to align its policies with state law.
Hundreds show up to speak to Augusta School Board about transgender policy
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, left, looks over the electric chair in the death chamber at...
With death penalty repealed, two once-condemned men moved off Virginia’s death row
Gun owners in federal suit: Hawaii’s open carry law amounts to an outright ban
New gun laws take effect on July 1 in Virginia

Latest News

WDBJ
Two-day search for missing kayaker ends, found dead near Arsenal Falls
Fireworks in Ocean City, Maryland, went off unintentionally Sunday.
Fireworks meant for July 4 display unintentionally detonated in Maryland
On Sunday the Fort Harrison chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution held a reading of...
Declaration of Independence read at Court Square
Mike Farish loading, firework guns with shells.
Pyrotechnician provides behind the scenes look at Woodstock fireworks display