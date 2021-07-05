Advertisement

Fireworks meant for July 4 display unintentionally detonated in Maryland

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) - Fireworks were unintentionally detonated as they were being set up for an Independence Day show in Ocean City, Maryland, leaving employees of the fireworks company with minor injuries.

The Ocean City Fire Department said in a news release that they were alerted to a vehicle fire Sunday morning and responded to find the fireworks that had gone off on the beach.

An undisclosed number of employees had minor injuries but declined transport to a hospital.

No beach or boardwalk patrons were injured.

The city later announced it was canceling the day’s fireworks shows.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A food pantry in Albemarle County is preparing to serve more people than usual as unemployment...
Virginia passes new laws to support low-income residents
Fireworks sparkling in the sky.
Around the Valley: Where you can watch fireworks this year
The Augusta County School Board is considering how to align its policies with state law.
Hundreds show up to speak to Augusta School Board about transgender policy
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, left, looks over the electric chair in the death chamber at...
With death penalty repealed, two once-condemned men moved off Virginia’s death row
Gun owners in federal suit: Hawaii’s open carry law amounts to an outright ban
New gun laws take effect on July 1 in Virginia

Latest News

WDBJ
Two-day search for missing kayaker ends, found dead near Arsenal Falls
Friday is the next new moon
Earth distances itself from the Sun this week up in the sky
On Sunday the Fort Harrison chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution held a reading of...
Declaration of Independence read at Court Square
Mike Farish loading, firework guns with shells.
Pyrotechnician provides behind the scenes look at Woodstock fireworks display