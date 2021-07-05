Advertisement

Grottoes family stranded in Pennsylvania asking for help

By Colby Johnson
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GROTTOES, Va. (WHSV) - A vacation turned nightmare has a Grottoes family asking for help after a Fourth of July day trip to visit family left them stranded in Pennsylvania when their car broke down.

The family says their car broke down around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday when its serpentine belt broke and wrapped around its front axle. The family doesn’t have towing insurance so they had to call state police to tow their car off the road and put them in a motel. The vehicle is now in an impound lot which is closed until Tuesday.

The family says it has been a scary experience. “I’ve never felt more vulnerable right now in my life than I do right now, being stuck somewhere that I’ve never been and it’s been hard,” said Kelly, one of the family members. “We’re a family of four and it’s kind of hard to explain to your kids that you can’t just go home.’

The family says people in the area have provided them with food and clothing which they are grateful for. They are now asking for help as they don’t have enough money to get their car out of the impound lot and repaired, saying they depend on the vehicle to make their income.

The family is hoping to raise enough money to get their car fixed and return home, you can get in touch with them to find out how you can help here.

