A hot week ahead

MONDAY: Quite warm this evening with temperatures in the 80s. Clear skies overnight and mild. Lows in the low 60s for our West Virginia locations. Mid 60s for the Valley.

TUESDAY: We turn up the heat once more for today. We start out with temperatures rising into the 70s early. Lots of sunshine early, turning partly cloudy and quite hot with highs in the low to mid 90s. Humidity levels stay on the comfortable side so it won’t be humid, it’s just going to be a very hot day. Make sure to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks if outside or do outdoor plans early in the morning or late in the evening.

There will be a few pop up storms in the afternoon and early evening. Storms will not be widespread. It’s possible a storm may turn strong to severe and if one does, it would be brief. Any storm could contain heavy rain and gusty winds.

Very warm for the evening with a few storms mainly before it becomes dark. Staying in the 80s for the evening. Clear for the night and warm with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Quite warm to begin the day with temperatures quickly into the 70s and it may feel slightly humid early. Sunshine for the morning and a few clouds in the afternoon. Another very hot day. Highs in the low 90s for most areas. A few spots may approach the mid 90s. Humidity levels still on the low side for the afternoon. Again just another very hot day. A few spotty thunderstorms for the afternoon and early evening. Locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds in any storm but storms will not be widespread so not everyone will see a storm.

Staying very warm into the evening with temperatures remaining in the 80s. Increasing clouds for the night which will keep temperatures warmer. Lows in the mid to upper 60s for our West Virginia locations. Upper 60s to low 70s for the Valley. A very warm night.

THURSDAY: Warm for the morning as temperatures rise into the 70s. Humidity will be noticeable for today. More clouds than sunshine for the day mainly thanks to Elsa. This tropical storm will stay to our south and east only bringing us cloud cover and the increase in humidity. Rain from Elsa will mainly stay along and east of the Blue Ridge.

However, we have an approaching ‘cold front’ for Thursday and this will set off some scattered showers and a few storms for the day. No washout though however this will be the day with the most rain coverage across the area. With the clouds highs will be in the mid to upper 80s but feeling quite muggy.

A few showers or storms for the evening and eventually clearing out. Overnight, staying warm and muggy with lows in the mid to upper 60s for our West Virginia locations. Around 70 for the Valley.

FRIDAY: A warm start with temperatures rising into the 70s. Very warm for the afternoon, staying partly cloudy for the day. Highs in the mid to upper 80s and feeling slightly muggy. A few storms for the afternoon but no washout. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

SATURDAY: A warm morning with temperatures in the 70s early. A mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon, turning hot. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Overnight, warm and humid with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Another warm start to the day with temperatures in the 70s. A mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

