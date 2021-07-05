Hot week with afternoon storm chances

MONDAY: Abundant sunshine to start the day with temperatures in the 60s early and areas of patchy dense fog. If you have to be out on the roadways this morning, you may want to give yourself extra time and certainly use caution in these areas. Fog will mix out relatively early this morning, and then we’ll see a good amount of sunshine for the rest of the morning before a mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon. Turning hot for this afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 80s for our West Virginia locations. Upper 80s to around 90 for the Valley and low elevation spots across the Potomac Highlands. Humidity levels still on the lower side despite the heat. A great day for outdoor plans! Cannot completely rule out a very isolated shower this afternoon, mainly across our higher ridges, but most stay completely dry.

Humidity gradually increases throughout the week with it feeling slightly humid. (WHSV)

Quite warm this evening with temperatures eventually falling into the 70s. Clear skies overnight and mild. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

TUESDAY: We turn up the heat once more for today. We start out with temperatures rising into the 70s early. Lots of sunshine early, turning partly cloudy and quite hot with highs in the low to mid 90s. Humidity levels, though not oppressive today, will say slightly elevated. Make sure to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks if outside or do outdoor plans early in the morning or late in the evening. With the increase in heat and some humidity in place, we will have enough instability in the atmosphere to see isolated storm chances in the afternoon. Not widespread, but any storm can turn strong to severe with heavy rain and strong winds.

Very warm for the evening as humidity levels start to rise. Mostly clear for the night and warm with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Quite warm to begin the day with temperatures quickly into the 70s. A mix of sun and clouds and another hot day. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s once again. Humidity levels will be noticeable today, but it won’t be oppressive. Still, with increased heat and moisture levels, be sure to drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks in the shade if needed to stay cool today. Consider recreational activities for earlier in the morning or later in the evening if possible. An isolated pop-up thunderstorm for the afternoon. Going into the night, warm and sticky with lows in the mid to upper 60s and a few spots near 70.

THURSDAY: Warm for the morning as temperatures rise into the 70s. Humidity starts to really make a presence. A cold front will be approaching the region today, but there is still some uncertainty about the track of Tropical Storm Elsa. For now, it seems more likely that this front will force Elsa to stay largely to the east of our region, and we likely don’t see much in terms of rainfall from the storm itself. However, with the front slowly inching closer to our region, we’ll see a few showers and thunderstorms as we go into the afternoon. This front may stall to our north and weaken, so this does not look like a widespread soaking rain event, but we’ll continue to monitor the progress of these two systems. Overnight, staying warm and muggy with lows in the mid to upper 60s and even a few lower 70s.

FRIDAY: A warm start with temperatures rising into the 70s. Very warm for the afternoon with mostly cloudy skies and an isolated shower or storm possible for the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Staying muggy. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Mild and humid to begin the day with temperatures in the 70s early. A mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon, turning hot. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s with elevated humidity. Use caution when spending prolonged periods of time outside, especially in direct sunshine. Overnight, warm and humid with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Another mild and muggy start to the day with temperatures in the 70s. Sun and clouds mixed for the afternoon with an isolated pop up thunderstorm. Hot with highs in the upper 80s to around 90.

