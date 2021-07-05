Humphrey ready for lead role with Dukes

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Alissa Humphrey is ready to be a leader for the James Madison softball team.

Humphrey, a rising sophomore for the Dukes, is coming off a strong freshman season in the circle at JMU. She was named CAA Rookie of the Year after posting a 14-0 record and 1.56 ERA while registering 141 strikeouts in 94.1 innings pitched. The Micanopy, Florida native fired four no-hitters during the 2021 season and served as JMU’s ace during a part of the season when star pitcher Odicci Alexander was injured.

Alexander went on to become a national sensation by leading James Madison to a pair of wins at the Women’s College World Series. However, she is now playing professional softball and Humphrey says she is ready to step in and lead the Dukes’ pitching staff next season.

“Odicci is gone now,” said Humphrey. “She showed us what to do and how to properly do it and I am ready to take the bull by the horns and I am just super excited for (the 2022 season) to see what we have. I am excited for this team and I think that, I am not Odicci, but I can also lead this team to success.”

Humphrey has earned a spot as a replacement player on the Team USA U-18 Junior Women’s National Team, that will compete later this year in upcoming international competitions in Peru and Colombia.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.