I-81N crash causes Rockbridge County delays
The crash is located at mile marker 205.7 and is leading to the Rockbridge County stretch of I-81N being impacted.
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A crash in Augusta County is causing multiple miles of backups for drivers on I-81N. Both the north right shoulder and lane are closed Monday.
