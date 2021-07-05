Advertisement

I-81N crash causes Rockbridge County delays

The crash is located at mile marker 205.7 and is leading to the Rockbridge County stretch of I-81N being impacted.
Courtesy VDOT
Courtesy VDOT(VDOT)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A crash in Augusta County is causing multiple miles of backups for drivers on I-81N. Both the north right shoulder and lane are closed Monday.

The crash is located at mile marker 205.7 and is leading to the Rockbridge County stretch of I-81N being impacted.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fireworks sparkling in the sky.
Around the Valley: Where you can watch fireworks this year
WDBJ
Two-day search for missing kayaker ends, found dead near Arsenal Falls
Gun owners in federal suit: Hawaii’s open carry law amounts to an outright ban
New gun laws take effect on July 1 in Virginia
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, left, looks over the electric chair in the death chamber at...
With death penalty repealed, two once-condemned men moved off Virginia’s death row
Chesterfield Fire & EMS released this photo of Firefighter Recruit Tyvaughn Eldridge, a...
Officials say 26-year-old firefighter recruit died after medical emergency during training

Latest News

Frederick County man killed in crash on Berryville Pike
The Afton Express would help people get from the valley to Charlottesville. | Credit: WHSV
Tractor trailer crash causing delays on I-64 East near Fishersville
Snapshot from VDOT traffic camera at MM 205 of Interstate 81 at 11:47 a.m. on June 9, 2020
Tractor trailer crash causes delays on I-81 North at MM 205
Snapshot from VDOT traffic camera at MM 237 of Interstate 81 as of 3:50 p.m. on June 5, 2020
Crash near Weyers Cave cleared, crashes near Mt. Crawford cause more I-81 South delays
Snapshot from a VDOT traffic camera at MM 213.4 of Interstate 81 as of 11:58 a.m. on May 22, 2020
Paving operation to cause overnight I-81 lane closures next week