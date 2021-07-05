New Market hosts Valley’s final July 4th celebration

NEW MARKET, Va. (WHSV) - Fourth of July celebrations are wrapping up in the Valley with a final fireworks show Monday night in New Market at the community park.

The final Fourth celebration included a live band, food, face painting, a 4-H petting zoo, and life-size versions of connect four and other games. The town was excited to host the event again after they had to postpone the celebration twice last year due to the pandemic.

The festivities were held on Monday July 5 instead of July 3 or 4 because of scheduling with a fireworks crew. The town says that worked to their benefit.

“I think we all do a decent job here in the county as far as trying to have fireworks on different days, so that way we’re all not on the same day and people can enjoy it all weekend,” said Amber Smoot, the town’s events and marketing director.

The town hopes the event helped people come together and reconnect while enjoying the independence day celebrations, after a rough year of being stuck inside.

“It’s so important for everybody and every town right now just to bring people together, get them out of the house, get them reconnected,” said Smoot. “Connected with themselves outside of the home, and connected with their friends and their family.”

New Market welcomes people from all over the Valley to come out and enjoy the fireworks, which will be set off at 9:20 p.m. on Monday.

