One person dead after accident at Iowa amusement park

A spokesperson for Adventureland Park said in a Facebook post that an investigation is ongoing,...
A spokesperson for Adventureland Park said in a Facebook post that an investigation is ongoing, and the ride remains closed.(Gray News, file)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ALTOONA, Iowa (Gray News) - One person died following an accident over the weekend on a ride at Adventureland Park, and three others were injured.

A Facebook post on the theme park’s page late Sunday confirmed the death of one of its guests. Adventureland Park said a boat on the Raging River ride overturned Saturday with six people riding on it.

KCRG reported the names of the people involved have not been publicly released.

They initially said Saturday that four people had been transported to a hospital, three with critical injuries and one with minor injuries.

A spokesperson for the park said in the post that an investigation is ongoing, and the ride remains closed.

“Adventureland is working closely with both the state and local authorities and would like to thank them again for their efforts,” they said. “At this time, we ask for your thoughts and prayers for the guest and their family, as well as for our team members who were onsite.”

The ride had been inspected Friday and was found in good working order, Adventureland said.

