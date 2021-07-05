Advertisement

Paint thrown onto Charlottesville’s statue of ‘Stonewall’ Jackson

By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s statue of Confederate General “Stonewall” Jackson has once again been vandalized.

White paint could be seen splatted onto the statue early Monday, July 5.

Police on the scene tell NBC29 they weren’t sure when the incident happened.

The future of this statue and the one of Confederate General Robert E. Lee is uncertain, as they may be removed from the public parks they sit in. They have also been vandalized numerous times in recent years.

