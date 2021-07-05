Person injured after shooting on I-64 near Shockoe Valley Bridge in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One person was injured in a shooting that closed down Interstate 64 early Monday morning.

The shooting happened near the Shockoe Valley Bridge in Richmond before 6 a.m.

All westbound lanes on I-64 were closed for a period of time with traffic being diverted off at Mechanicsville Turnpike Exit 192. Lanes have since reopened.

Right now, it’s not clear how serious the victim’s injuries are or if there are any suspects in the case.

This is a developing story - check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.