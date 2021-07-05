Advertisement

Person injured after shooting on I-64 near Shockoe Valley Bridge in Richmond

Virginia State Police are on the scene investigating.
Virginia State Police are on the scene investigating.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One person was injured in a shooting that closed down Interstate 64 early Monday morning.

The shooting happened near the Shockoe Valley Bridge in Richmond before 6 a.m.

All westbound lanes on I-64 were closed for a period of time with traffic being diverted off at Mechanicsville Turnpike Exit 192. Lanes have since reopened.

Right now, it’s not clear how serious the victim’s injuries are or if there are any suspects in the case.

This is a developing story - check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Fireworks sparkling in the sky.
Around the Valley: Where you can watch fireworks this year
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, left, looks over the electric chair in the death chamber at...
With death penalty repealed, two once-condemned men moved off Virginia’s death row
WDBJ
Two-day search for missing kayaker ends, found dead near Arsenal Falls
Gun owners in federal suit: Hawaii’s open carry law amounts to an outright ban
New gun laws take effect on July 1 in Virginia
Chesterfield Fire & EMS released this photo of Firefighter Recruit Tyvaughn Eldridge, a...
Officials say 26-year-old firefighter recruit died after medical emergency during training

Latest News

St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church received the new crucifix for the new sanctuary on Oct....
Waynesboro’s St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church offers tours of new building
Damaged houses and infrastructures are seen at a mudslide area caused by heavy rains in Atami,...
Heavy rain triggers deadly Japan mudslide
Kiki Jefferson shared her story for the Women in Sports series at WHSV.
Women in Sports Part 2: Kiki Jefferson
Kiki Jefferson shared her story for the Women in Sports series at WHSV.
Women in Sports Part 1: Kiki Jefferson