Advertisement

Update: One woman dead, two others injured in boating accident on Stonewall Jackson Lake

Water.
Water.(AP GraphicsBank)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEWIS COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - One person is dead after a boating accident on Stonewall Jackson Lake in Lewis County.

A spokesperson for the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources tells 5 News that a 29-year-old woman has died.

Two others were flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown with serious injuries.

“The names of the victims and where they’re from is not being released until families are properly notified,” said Director of Commination’s Andy Malinoski.

The incident happened Sunday at 6:20 p.m., while the group was boating and tubing on the lake July 4.

Malinoski said, “the driver swung the tube too close to a rock wall, and the tube collided with the wall.”

The group considered of two men and three women and all 29 years of age.

The spokesperson says all three of the female passengers were on the tube at the the time of the collision and patrol boats were on the scene in minutes.

Stay with 5 News as we continue to follow this story.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fireworks sparkling in the sky.
Around the Valley: Where you can watch fireworks this year
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, left, looks over the electric chair in the death chamber at...
With death penalty repealed, two once-condemned men moved off Virginia’s death row
WDBJ
Two-day search for missing kayaker ends, found dead near Arsenal Falls
Gun owners in federal suit: Hawaii’s open carry law amounts to an outright ban
New gun laws take effect on July 1 in Virginia
Chesterfield Fire & EMS released this photo of Firefighter Recruit Tyvaughn Eldridge, a...
Officials say 26-year-old firefighter recruit died after medical emergency during training

Latest News

Police have identified two men killed in two separate shootings just an hour apart in Henrico....
Police identify two people killed in separate shootings in Henrico
Virginia State Police are on the scene investigating.
Passenger dies after car shot at on I-64 in Richmond
Officials in Virginia’s capital city plan to resume evicting families from public housing units...
Richmond public housing authority plans to resume evictions
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church received the new crucifix for the new sanctuary on Oct....
Waynesboro’s St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church offers tours of new building
Paint splattered onto Charlottesville's statue of Confederate Gen. "Stonewall" Jackson.
Paint thrown onto Charlottesville’s statue of ‘Stonewall’ Jackson