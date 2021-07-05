VBL All-Star teams announced

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Rosters for the upcoming Valley Baseball League All-Star Game have been announced.

The 2021 VBL All-Star game is scheduled to be played Sunday, July 11 at 7:30 p.m. at JMU’s Eagle Field. For more information about the full schedule of events, click here. To see the full VBL All-Star rosters, click here.

2021 Valley Baseball League All-Stars (WHSV-Area Teams)

North Division

First Base - Jordan Crawford (New Market - Southwestern Oregon)

Second Base - Tripp McKinley (Strasburg - St.Johns River State)

Shortstop - Edrick Felix (Woodstock - Central Florida)

Third Base - Ryan Galanie (Strasburg - Wofford)

Third Base - Marco Martinez (Woodstock - Pasadena CC)

Outfield - Aiden Nagle (Woodstock -Lewis-Clark)

Outfield - Jackson Lancaster (New Market -Missouri)

Outfield - Jaylon Lee (Woodstock - Eastern Mennonite)

Outfield - Brayton Brown (Strasburg - Auburn)

Outfield - Chad Fairey (Strasburg - Clemson)

RHP - Dan Ouderkirk (Strasburg - West Virginia)

RHP - Anthony Arguelles (Woodstock - Miami)

RHP - Greg Martinez (New Market -Louisiana Tech)

RHP - Conor Miller (Woodstock - York)

RHP - Ryan Ammons (Strasburg - Clemson)

South Division

Catcher - Connor Cino (Waynesboro - South Carolina)

Catcher - Logan McNeely (Harrisonburg - Wingate)

Second Base - Aidan Huggins (Waynesboro - Illinois State)

Second Base - Carlos Marte (Harrisonburg - Elon)

Shortstop - Ryan McCarty (Staunton - Penn State Abington)

Third Base - Cole Ragone - (Staunton - William & Mary)

Third Base - Alejandro Figueredo (Waynesboro - Florida Gulf Coast)

Outfield - Michael Rosario (Harrisonburg - Miami)

Outfield - Max Weller (Waynesboro - Arizona Western)

Outfield - Ian Diaz (Staunton - UMBC)

Outfield - Joseph Holiga (Staunton - Walsh)

Outfield - Zach Levenson (Waynesboro - Seminole State)

LHP - Chris Widger (Staunton - Rowan College)

RHP- Logan McClure (Harrisonburg - West Virginia Tech)

RHP- Bradley Wilson (Waynesboro - East Carolina)

RHP - Andres Rodriguez (Harrisonburg - Florida Tech)

