Advertisement

VBL All-Star teams announced

Rosters for the upcoming Valley Baseball League All-Star Game have been announced.
Rosters for the upcoming Valley Baseball League All-Star Game have been announced.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Rosters for the upcoming Valley Baseball League All-Star Game have been announced.

The 2021 VBL All-Star game is scheduled to be played Sunday, July 11 at 7:30 p.m. at JMU’s Eagle Field. For more information about the full schedule of events, click here. To see the full VBL All-Star rosters, click here.

2021 Valley Baseball League All-Stars (WHSV-Area Teams)

North Division

First Base - Jordan Crawford (New Market - Southwestern Oregon)

Second Base - Tripp McKinley (Strasburg - St.Johns River State)

Shortstop - Edrick Felix (Woodstock - Central Florida)

Third Base - Ryan Galanie (Strasburg - Wofford)

Third Base - Marco Martinez (Woodstock - Pasadena CC)

Outfield - Aiden Nagle (Woodstock -Lewis-Clark)

Outfield - Jackson Lancaster (New Market -Missouri)

Outfield - Jaylon Lee (Woodstock - Eastern Mennonite)

Outfield - Brayton Brown (Strasburg - Auburn)

Outfield - Chad Fairey (Strasburg - Clemson)

RHP - Dan Ouderkirk (Strasburg - West Virginia)

RHP - Anthony Arguelles (Woodstock - Miami)

RHP - Greg Martinez (New Market -Louisiana Tech)

RHP - Conor Miller (Woodstock - York)

RHP - Ryan Ammons (Strasburg - Clemson)

South Division

Catcher - Connor Cino (Waynesboro - South Carolina)

Catcher - Logan McNeely (Harrisonburg - Wingate)

Second Base - Aidan Huggins (Waynesboro - Illinois State)

Second Base - Carlos Marte (Harrisonburg - Elon)

Shortstop - Ryan McCarty (Staunton - Penn State Abington)

Third Base - Cole Ragone - (Staunton - William & Mary)

Third Base - Alejandro Figueredo (Waynesboro - Florida Gulf Coast)

Outfield - Michael Rosario (Harrisonburg - Miami)

Outfield - Max Weller (Waynesboro - Arizona Western)

Outfield - Ian Diaz (Staunton - UMBC)

Outfield - Joseph Holiga (Staunton - Walsh)

Outfield - Zach Levenson (Waynesboro - Seminole State)

LHP - Chris Widger (Staunton - Rowan College)

RHP- Logan McClure (Harrisonburg - West Virginia Tech)

RHP- Bradley Wilson (Waynesboro - East Carolina)

RHP - Andres Rodriguez (Harrisonburg - Florida Tech)

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fireworks sparkling in the sky.
Around the Valley: Where you can watch fireworks this year
WDBJ
Two-day search for missing kayaker ends, found dead near Arsenal Falls
Gun owners in federal suit: Hawaii’s open carry law amounts to an outright ban
New gun laws take effect on July 1 in Virginia
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, left, looks over the electric chair in the death chamber at...
With death penalty repealed, two once-condemned men moved off Virginia’s death row
Chesterfield Fire & EMS released this photo of Firefighter Recruit Tyvaughn Eldridge, a...
Officials say 26-year-old firefighter recruit died after medical emergency during training

Latest News

Alissa Humphrey is ready to be a leader for the James Madison softball team.
Humphrey ready for lead role with Dukes
Kiki Jefferson shared her story for the Women in Sports series at WHSV.
Women in Sports Part 2: Kiki Jefferson
Kiki Jefferson shared her story for the Women in Sports series at WHSV.
Women in Sports Part 1: Kiki Jefferson
Valley Baseball League Highlights: Thursday, July 1
Valley Baseball League Highlights: Thursday, July 1