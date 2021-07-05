VBL All-Star teams announced
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Rosters for the upcoming Valley Baseball League All-Star Game have been announced.
The 2021 VBL All-Star game is scheduled to be played Sunday, July 11 at 7:30 p.m. at JMU’s Eagle Field. For more information about the full schedule of events, click here. To see the full VBL All-Star rosters, click here.
2021 Valley Baseball League All-Stars (WHSV-Area Teams)
North Division
First Base - Jordan Crawford (New Market - Southwestern Oregon)
Second Base - Tripp McKinley (Strasburg - St.Johns River State)
Shortstop - Edrick Felix (Woodstock - Central Florida)
Third Base - Ryan Galanie (Strasburg - Wofford)
Third Base - Marco Martinez (Woodstock - Pasadena CC)
Outfield - Aiden Nagle (Woodstock -Lewis-Clark)
Outfield - Jackson Lancaster (New Market -Missouri)
Outfield - Jaylon Lee (Woodstock - Eastern Mennonite)
Outfield - Brayton Brown (Strasburg - Auburn)
Outfield - Chad Fairey (Strasburg - Clemson)
RHP - Dan Ouderkirk (Strasburg - West Virginia)
RHP - Anthony Arguelles (Woodstock - Miami)
RHP - Greg Martinez (New Market -Louisiana Tech)
RHP - Conor Miller (Woodstock - York)
RHP - Ryan Ammons (Strasburg - Clemson)
South Division
Catcher - Connor Cino (Waynesboro - South Carolina)
Catcher - Logan McNeely (Harrisonburg - Wingate)
Second Base - Aidan Huggins (Waynesboro - Illinois State)
Second Base - Carlos Marte (Harrisonburg - Elon)
Shortstop - Ryan McCarty (Staunton - Penn State Abington)
Third Base - Cole Ragone - (Staunton - William & Mary)
Third Base - Alejandro Figueredo (Waynesboro - Florida Gulf Coast)
Outfield - Michael Rosario (Harrisonburg - Miami)
Outfield - Max Weller (Waynesboro - Arizona Western)
Outfield - Ian Diaz (Staunton - UMBC)
Outfield - Joseph Holiga (Staunton - Walsh)
Outfield - Zach Levenson (Waynesboro - Seminole State)
LHP - Chris Widger (Staunton - Rowan College)
RHP- Logan McClure (Harrisonburg - West Virginia Tech)
RHP- Bradley Wilson (Waynesboro - East Carolina)
RHP - Andres Rodriguez (Harrisonburg - Florida Tech)
