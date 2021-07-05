Advertisement

Waynesboro’s St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church offers tours of new building

St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church received the new crucifix for the new sanctuary on Oct. 12.(WHSV)
By Simone McKenny
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - After years of planning and construction, St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church has completed the first phase of construction on their new building.

The church, which was previously located on Maple Avenue, has been in the community since 1932 and was established in 1946, according to a press release.

Parishioners will be guiding tours of the new church on Sheppard Court July 5-9 and July 12-16 from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Robert Prebrish has attended St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church for several years and says the future of the church is bright.

“First it looked like a picnic shelter, a large picnic shelter but you could see the steel structure of a giant cross being raised out of the ground,” he said. “And then watching how it just grows over and became what you see now.”

No signup is needed for the tours. You can find more information about St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church by clicking here.

