BBB warning of ticket scams

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Summer festivals are picking back up and the Better Business Bureau is warning people to wary of fake events or tickets.

The BBB says scammers are using social media to post links to amazing deals on tickets, promising live music, all-you-can-eat meals, craft beer or wine, and other activities.

The Better Business Bureau says if the deal sounds too good to be true, it probably is. It also recommends looking up the name of the festival and check for working contact information before buying tickets.

