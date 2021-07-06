Be a Blessing collecting school supplies for area teachers

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Be a Blessing is a local group that provides help to those in need throughout the Valley. They are currently working on a new project to gather and donate much needed school supplies to area teachers.

“Teachers are typically spending money out of pocket for school supplies for their students and for doing activities in their classroom, so we wanted to give back and bless those teachers,” said Amy Ashworth, one of the group’s founders.

Ashworth says the school supply drive will support both area teachers and students.

The group has reached out to area teachers and schools to gauge their needs, and they say teachers need more than just basic school supplies.

“Plastic cups for water because the students are forgetting water bottles and don’t have a way to get their own water supplies, they’re asking for snacks because some students miss breakfast,” said Emily Stemper-Layton, the group’s other founder.

Ashworth is overseeing the supply collections for Staunton, Waynesboro, and Augusta County schools, and will bring the collected items to teachers in those areas.

Stemper-Layton is collecting the supplies for Harrisonburg and Rockingham County schools, and the supplies she collects will be donated through Stuff the Bus in August.

The group hopes to have all the supplies gathered by July 31. Anyone who wants to donate to the cause can get in touch with Amy and Emily through the Be a Blessing Facebook group.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.