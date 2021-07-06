Advertisement

Body found of final missing person in Dan River tubing accident

Teresa Villano was the last remaining tuber to be found, bringing a weeks-long search to an end...
Teresa Villano was the last remaining tuber to be found, bringing a weeks-long search to an end July 5.(Rockingham County Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 6:08 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A search ended Monday afternoon for the final missing person in a tubing accident in Rockingham County, North Carolina in mid-June.

The body of 35-year-old Teresa Villano, of Eden, North Carolina, was recovered from the Dan River around 4 p.m., near the Draper Boat Landing.

The tubing accident took place Wednesday, June 16, while nine people were floating the Dan River in Eden on inflatable tubes, which were connected.

Searchers comb river after 3 tubers die, 2 disappear at dam

The group went over a dam near the Duke Energy Power Plant. Authorities said there are warning signs posted on the river in the area.

An employee with the plant called 911 the following afternoon after seeing something that led him to believe people were in trouble on the river.

Rockingham County first responders rescued four people clinging to the dam. Another three were found dead the same day, leaving two still missing.

Body of fourth tuber, age 7, found in North Carolina river

A fourth body was recovered June 20 and was identified as 7-year-old Isiah Crawford. Teresa Villano was the final tuber still missing, and the weeks-long search came to an end after the discovery of her body.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A vacation turned nightmare has a Grottoes family asking for help after a Fourth of July day...
Grottoes family stranded in Pennsylvania asking for help
COVID-19 vaccine shot
COVID-19 symptoms can be similar to common cold
Water.
One woman dead, two others injured in boating accident on Stonewall Jackson Lake
Shockoe Valley Bridge
Passenger dies after car shot at on I-64 in Richmond
WDBJ
Two-day search for missing kayaker ends, found dead near Arsenal Falls

Latest News

Frederick County man killed in crash on Berryville Pike
The Afton Express would help people get from the valley to Charlottesville. | Credit: WHSV
Tractor trailer crash causing delays on I-64 East near Fishersville
Snapshot from VDOT traffic camera at MM 205 of Interstate 81 at 11:47 a.m. on June 9, 2020
Tractor trailer crash causes delays on I-81 North at MM 205
Snapshot from VDOT traffic camera at MM 237 of Interstate 81 as of 3:50 p.m. on June 5, 2020
Crash near Weyers Cave cleared, crashes near Mt. Crawford cause more I-81 South delays
Snapshot from a VDOT traffic camera at MM 213.4 of Interstate 81 as of 11:58 a.m. on May 22, 2020
Paving operation to cause overnight I-81 lane closures next week