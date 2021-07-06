Community Spotlight: Massanutten Regional Library

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A library card can transport you to anywhere your imagination will take you. In the Shenandoah Valley, the Massanutten Regional Library operates its multiple locations, thanks to help from the community.

“A really thriving community generally has a thriving library,” says Mary Golden Hughes, Director of Advancement with Massanutten Regional Library. “We’re still really relevant. Even through the pandemic, we found ways to bring resources to people.

For more than 90 years, the Massanutten Regional Library System has brought people together and people to resources.

“What our mission is, is to be the community hub for the Valley,” says Golden Hughes. “For people to gather, get all the information they need, to keep them reading, to get them connected, to help inspire future readers.”

They’re funded through the City of Harrisonburg, and Page and Rockingham counties. The system operates thanks to donations for everything in between. Inside the walls at the seven different locations, you can get free access to resources, job application assistance, reading materials, and much more.

“You can ‘Google,’ but a library can bring you all of those and more at the same time,” says Golden Hughes.

Library hours are about to expand, back to the pre-pandemic schedule.

“We are just so excited to see people come back,” says Golden Hughes. “We know it’s been a tough time for our community and everyone is at a different point in how they’re feeling about the pandemic. But please know that our doors are open, we’re practicing safe practices to protect our younger patrons, and we welcome you back.”

For more information, visit MRLIB.org.

