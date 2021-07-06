DMV Connect coming to Timberville

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Senator Mark Obenshain (R-Rockingham) and Delegate Tony Wilt (R-Rockingham) announced Tuesday they are once again partnering with the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles to bring the DMV Connect team to Timberville, according to a press release from Wilt’s office.

Time slots to conduct DMV business will be available July 19, 20 and 21 at the Plains District Community Center, located at 235 McCauley Ave., Timberville. Services will be by appointment only and individuals living within the 26th House District and 26th Senate District will be given top priority, the release states.

“We have heard from many constituents that they are still unable to schedule DMV appointments within a reasonable timeframe,” said Obenshain. “Citizens need to be able to efficiently access DMV services and I am pleased that Delegate Wilt and I have been able to partner with the Town of Timberville to bring the DMV Connect program to our districts.”

“While thankfully many of the service disruptions caused by the pandemic and subsequent restrictions are starting to ease, we understand in many instances there is still a rather significant delay in conducting in-person DMV services,” said Wilt. “Therefore, we want to continue to offer these opportunities for 26th District residents to conveniently and quickly conduct their necessary DMV business.”

Services available include address changes, vehicle registration, hunting and fishing licenses, vehicle titles, disabled parking placards, identification cards for adults and children, driver’s licenses, real ID, transcripts, compliance summaries and E-ZPass transponders.

To schedule an appointment, contact Delegate Wilt’s office at 540-208-0735. Due to the call volume, please leave a voicemail and someone will return the call in the order received to schedule an appointment.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.