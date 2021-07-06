First Mental Health Monday program held in Luray

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Two community members have been working to bring awareness to mental health in Page County.

Elisabeth Alger and Audre King wanted to create a program for the community to discuss mental health, and Monday evening they saw their goal come to fruition.

The program is called “Mental Health Mondays.”

“I think that, not just in Page County but worldwide, mental health has so many stigmas and there are so many silent sufferers and so just starting the conversations to get those conversations to happen at home and really let people know that if they are hurting they are not alone,” Alger said.

The goal of Monday evening’s meeting was to build connections and inform the community about what mental resources are available.

“We’re asking people to come. Not just if you think that you have a mental health issue, and the truth of the matter is everyone can benefit from information about mental health because it is a growing field,” King said. “If maybe you’re saying you don’t need the information that we’re providing or the assistance, everybody knows somebody that does,” King said.

Programs will be every first and third Monday of the month at the West Luray Recreation Center.

The first Monday will be for adults and the third will be geared toward youth.

