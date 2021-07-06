Harry F. Byrd statue being removed from Capitol Square

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Department of General Services will remove the statue of Harry F. Byrd from Capitol Square on Wednesday.

This comes after the General Assembly passed legislation for the removal. It will then be stored until legislators can figure out what to do with it.

The 10-foot bronze statue will be removed between 8:30 a.m. and noon.

The statue will be taken somewhere off-site for storage.

Byrd was a Virginia governor and senator and ran the state’s most powerful political machine for decades. He was considered the architect of “massive resistance” to public school integration.

Due to safety reasons, Capitol Square will be closed during the removal.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.