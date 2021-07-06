Advertisement

Harry F. Byrd statue being removed from Capitol Square

Harry F. Byrd
Harry F. Byrd(Ned Oliver/Virginia Mercury)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Department of General Services will remove the statue of Harry F. Byrd from Capitol Square on Wednesday.

This comes after the General Assembly passed legislation for the removal. It will then be stored until legislators can figure out what to do with it.

The 10-foot bronze statue will be removed between 8:30 a.m. and noon.

The statue will be taken somewhere off-site for storage.

Byrd was a Virginia governor and senator and ran the state’s most powerful political machine for decades. He was considered the architect of “massive resistance” to public school integration.

Due to safety reasons, Capitol Square will be closed during the removal.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

A vacation turned nightmare has a Grottoes family asking for help after a Fourth of July day...
Grottoes family stranded in Pennsylvania asking for help
COVID-19 vaccine shot
COVID-19 symptoms can be similar to common cold
Water.
One woman dead, two others injured in boating accident on Stonewall Jackson Lake
Shockoe Valley Bridge
Passenger dies after car shot at on I-64 in Richmond
Sergeant Thomas Robertson, right, and Officer Jacob Fracker, left, posted this photograph of...
Former police officer, charged after Capitol insurrection, disputes call for rearrest

Latest News

Lorraine Cormier catches a bear stealing her bird food earlier this week. (WHSV)
Experts weigh in on being “bear aware” after Stuarts Draft woman sees bear in backyard
Augusta County residents are asked to fill out a survey regarding their broadband internet...
Local leaders look forward to better broadband access
Officials still do not know the source behind the illness.
Va. Dept. of Wildlife Resources receives over 1,400 reports of sick, dying birds
Old City Cemetery Vandalism-Lynchburg
Cemetery vandalism: Lynchburg Police looking for whomever is responsible