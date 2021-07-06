Henrico Police Department mourns death of captain
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico Police Department announced on Tuesday the death of Captain Brian Wilson.
A social media post states Wilson battled illness over the last year.
“Brian was a true friend to all he met,” the post stated. “Rest easy brother, we have the watch.”
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.