Local Baseball Scoreboard: Monday, July 5

Local baseball scores from Tuesday, July 5.
Local baseball scores from Tuesday, July 5.
By TJ Eck
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Local baseball scores and highlights from Monday, July 5.

Valley Baseball League

Strasburg 6, Woodstock 1

Charlottesville 4, Harrisonburg 0

New Market 12, Purcellville 3

Staunton 9, Waynesboro 5

Rockingham County Baseball League

Bridgewater 12, Elkton 1

Stuarts Draft 14, Grottoes 1

Clover Hill 5, Broadway 3

LEAGUE STANDINGS (As of July 5)

Valley Baseball League

North Division

1. Strasburg - 19-7 Overall

2. Woodstock - 19-8 Overall (0.5 GB)

3. New Market - 14-14 Overall (6.0 GB)

4. Winchester - 11-13 Overall (7.0 GB)

5. Front Royal - 10-15 Overall (8.5 GB)

6. Purcellville - 8-19 Overall (11.5 GB)

South Division

1. Charlottesville - 20-7 Overall

2. Waynesboro - 14-14 Overall (6.5 GB)

3. Harrisonburg - 11-13 Overall (7.5 GB)

4. Staunton - 12-16 Overall (8.5 GB)

5. Covington - 6-18 Overall (12.5 GB)

Rockingham County Baseball League

1. Montezuma - 7-3 Overall

t2. Broadway - 7-4 Overall (0.5 GB)

t2. New Market - 7-4 Overall (0.5 GB)

t2. Stuarts Draft - 8-5 Overall (0.5 GB)

t5. Clover Hill - 6-5 Overall (1.5 GB)

t5. Grottoes - 7-6 Overall (1.5 GB)

7. Bridgewater - 3-10 Overall (5.5 GB)

8. Elkton - 2-10 Overall (6.0 GB)

