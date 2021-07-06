Local Baseball Scoreboard: Monday, July 5
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Local baseball scores and highlights from Monday, July 5.
Valley Baseball League
Strasburg 6, Woodstock 1
Charlottesville 4, Harrisonburg 0
New Market 12, Purcellville 3
Staunton 9, Waynesboro 5
Rockingham County Baseball League
Bridgewater 12, Elkton 1
Stuarts Draft 14, Grottoes 1
Clover Hill 5, Broadway 3
LEAGUE STANDINGS (As of July 5)
Valley Baseball League
North Division
1. Strasburg - 19-7 Overall
2. Woodstock - 19-8 Overall (0.5 GB)
3. New Market - 14-14 Overall (6.0 GB)
4. Winchester - 11-13 Overall (7.0 GB)
5. Front Royal - 10-15 Overall (8.5 GB)
6. Purcellville - 8-19 Overall (11.5 GB)
South Division
1. Charlottesville - 20-7 Overall
2. Waynesboro - 14-14 Overall (6.5 GB)
3. Harrisonburg - 11-13 Overall (7.5 GB)
4. Staunton - 12-16 Overall (8.5 GB)
5. Covington - 6-18 Overall (12.5 GB)
Rockingham County Baseball League
1. Montezuma - 7-3 Overall
t2. Broadway - 7-4 Overall (0.5 GB)
t2. New Market - 7-4 Overall (0.5 GB)
t2. Stuarts Draft - 8-5 Overall (0.5 GB)
t5. Clover Hill - 6-5 Overall (1.5 GB)
t5. Grottoes - 7-6 Overall (1.5 GB)
7. Bridgewater - 3-10 Overall (5.5 GB)
8. Elkton - 2-10 Overall (6.0 GB)
Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.