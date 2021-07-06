Advertisement

Local fire departments see several firework-related calls over the holiday weekend

Harrisonburg Fire Chief Matthew Tobia said from Saturday evening to Monday morning the city ran 22 complaints for fireworks, even though fireworks are illegal in the city.
File photo of fireworks (WHSV)
File photo of fireworks (WHSV)(WHSV)
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Over the holiday weekend, local fire departments were busy responding to firework-related calls.

Fireworks are illegal in the city of Harrisonburg, but Harrisonburg Fire Chief Matthew Tobia said from Saturday evening to Monday morning the city ran 22 complaints for fireworks, which he says is consistent with past years.

Tobia said they have fire marshals on duty during the holiday weekend to handle complaints who are also sworn law enforcement officers, so they can issue violation notices and even summonses if need be, but he said the department really strives to emphasize education.

“July 4th is such a joyous time of year. It is natural for people to want to celebrate but the key thing that we’ve always said is we want them to do it safely,” Tobia said. “No one ever thinks about the potential consequences. Unfortunately, once you light that firework, there is no way to control it. It is an explosion.”

He said there were no fires over the weekend due to fireworks.

In Rockingham County, fire officials say they had two small grass or lawn fires and 16 fireworks complaints. They say this is also comparable to last year.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fireworks sparkling in the sky.
Around the Valley: Where you can watch fireworks this year
A vacation turned nightmare has a Grottoes family asking for help after a Fourth of July day...
Grottoes family stranded in Pennsylvania asking for help
WDBJ
Two-day search for missing kayaker ends, found dead near Arsenal Falls
Gun owners in federal suit: Hawaii’s open carry law amounts to an outright ban
New gun laws take effect on July 1 in Virginia
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, left, looks over the electric chair in the death chamber at...
With death penalty repealed, two once-condemned men moved off Virginia’s death row

Latest News

Humphrey ready for lead role with Dukes
Humphrey ready for lead role with Dukes
Courtesy VDOT
Cleared: I-81N crash causes Rockbridge County delays
A vacation turned nightmare has a Grottoes family asking for help after a Fourth of July day...
Grottoes family stranded in Pennsylvania asking for help
Fourth of July celebrations are wrapping up in the Valley with a final fireworks show Monday...
New Market hosts Valley’s final July 4th celebration