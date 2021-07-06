Advertisement

Mill Mountain Zoo has new animals and new leadership

Mill Mountain Zoo has new animals and new leadership
Mill Mountain Zoo has new animals and new leadership(WDBJ7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jul. 6, 2021
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Mill Mountain Zoo has new animals and new leadership.

The Zoo recently completed its largest capital project in 30 years, and introduced a female black bear named Hyde.

Mill Mountain Zoo has added other animals, including heritage goats, hogs and turkeys.

Niki Voudren briefed city council on the latest developments there.

“Mill Mountain Zoo is a wildlife conservancy,” Voudren told council members. “We heal, protect and preserve the health and viability of animals in our guardianship.”

Previously the Board Chair, Voudren became Executive Director on July 1. The organization has hired a new development director and operations director as well.

