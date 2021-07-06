Sentara updates visitor policy

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Sentara has announced that effective Tuesday, July 6, they will resume standard visitation policies for all Sentara hospitals and outpatient facilities, with some exceptions for COVID-19 positive patients and patients under investigation (PUI) for COVID-19.

All visitors, including those who are under the age of 12, are allowed to visit at this time. Visitor policy exceptions include:

COVID-19 confirmed patients (who are not end-of-life patients) or patients awaiting COVID-19 test results continue to have no visitors, regardless of hospital location.

COVID-19 patients who are at end-of-life AND are undergoing any Aerosol Generating Procedure (examples include if the patient is intubated, on a ventilator or on high flow oxygen) can have 1 visitor outside of the room behind a glass window with a mask on.

COVID-19 patients who are at end-of-life AND NOT undergoing any Aerosol Generating Procedure (examples include if the patient is intubated, on a ventilator or on high flow oxygen) can have 1 visitor in the room in full Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). Hospital staff will provide appropriate PPE for the visitor aside from the mask the visitor is required to have when entering the hospital. Or, the 1 visitor can stand outside of the room behind a glass window with a mask on.

Sentara says visitors must follow these safety guidelines when inside a Sentara facility:

Visitors will continue to be screened for COVID-19 symptoms before entering the facility.

Visitors are required to wear a mask and observe social distancing guidelines.

Masking and Screening Reminder for all Healthcare Settings

Officials add that as a reminder to their patients and community, masks are still required for all individuals inside healthcare settings, regardless of vaccination status, according to the CDC and state departments of health.

Healthcare settings include hospitals, doctors’ offices, long-term care facilities, acute care facilities, inpatient rehabilitation facilities, nursing homes and assisted living facilities, home healthcare, vehicles where healthcare is delivered (for example, mobile clinics) and outpatient facilities such as dialysis centers.

All who are inside Sentara Healthcare clinical facilities in areas where patients are present are still required to wear a mask and screened for COVID-19 signs and symptoms before entering, regardless of vaccination status, according to the press release.

Areas where patients are present include clinical areas like medical examination rooms or inpatient rooms, and common public areas such as elevators, lobbies, waiting rooms, cafeterias and hallways.

For more updates from Sentara, click here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.