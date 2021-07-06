Several residential developments underway in Rockingham county

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - As the local housing market continues to surge, Rockingham County is undergoing several residential construction projects, and another major proposal is being considered at Tuesday night’s planning commission meeting.

“We have seen that houses are staying on the market just a few days before they are sold,” said Rhonda Cooper, County Director of Community Development.

As that demand grows, construction has already begun on the future Cobbler’s Valley neighborhood.

The construction there is taking place in Rockingham County near the border with the south side of Harrisonburg City. When finished, the neighborhood will consist of 225 townhomes and 175 single family homes or duplexes.

“We do see a shortage of housing inventory in the single-family detached small lot area,” said Cooper.

A new development proposal would address this. Tuesday night the county’s planning commission will hold a public hearing on the proposed 155 Home Peak Mountain Project in McGaheysville.

“It would be single family detached dwellings with a range of lots from 4,000 to 6,000 square feet,” said Cooper.

The proposed development would take place on 41 acres of land between McGaheysville Road, Power Dam Road and Three Leagues Road.

There are a number of reasons for the growing demand for these type of homes in the county. “One is that household sizes are smaller, the other is that folks are looking for those entry level homes,” said Cooper.

If approved, the Peak Mountain Project could go a long way when meeting the demand of first time homeowners in the county.

“If the planning commission and ultimately the board of supervisors chooses to approve, it has the potential of meeting part of that need in the market,” said Cooper.

The planning commission meeting is open to any member of the public and will take place Tuesday night starting at 6:30.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.