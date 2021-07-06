Advertisement

‘Stuff the Bus’ returns this July

(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - It’s that time of year again! The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office will be out at Walmart in Woodstock on July 9-11 from 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. to collect school supplies for ‘Stuff the Bus’.

Some items they are looking for this year include:

  • Pencils
  • Pens
  • Markers
  • Colored pencils
  • Spiral notebooks
  • Composition notebooks
  • Bookbags

If students in Shenandoah County are in need of a bookbag this year, they can contact Department of Social Services in Woodstock and sign up for one by Friday, June 25.

