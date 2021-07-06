‘Stuff the Bus’ returns this July
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - It’s that time of year again! The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office will be out at Walmart in Woodstock on July 9-11 from 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. to collect school supplies for ‘Stuff the Bus’.
Some items they are looking for this year include:
- Pencils
- Pens
- Markers
- Colored pencils
- Spiral notebooks
- Composition notebooks
- Bookbags
If students in Shenandoah County are in need of a bookbag this year, they can contact Department of Social Services in Woodstock and sign up for one by Friday, June 25.
