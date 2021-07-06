Advertisement

Toddler killed in Halifax shooting

By Sarah Irby
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HALIFAX, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Halifax that police say appears to be accidental.

The Town of Halifax Police responded to a home in the 5100 block of Halifax Road around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a shooting. Officers found a 3-year-old boy with a single gunshot wound. He was taken to Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital, where he died from his injury.

The child’s remains are being taken to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Roanoke for autopsy.

State police said a handgun was found at the scene. Three adults and a second juvenile were at the home at the time; they were not hurt.

No charges have been placed.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A vacation turned nightmare has a Grottoes family asking for help after a Fourth of July day...
Grottoes family stranded in Pennsylvania asking for help
COVID-19 vaccine shot
COVID-19 symptoms can be similar to common cold
Water.
One woman dead, two others injured in boating accident on Stonewall Jackson Lake
Shockoe Valley Bridge
Passenger dies after car shot at on I-64 in Richmond
WDBJ
Two-day search for missing kayaker ends, found dead near Arsenal Falls

Latest News

$304.5 million in American Rescue Act funding announced for Virginia towns
Two individuals involved in catalytic converter larceny, Augusta County Sheriff's Office asks...
Two individuals involved in Fishersville catalytic converter larceny
‘Stuff the Bus’ returns this July
Time slots to conduct DMV business will be available July 19, 20 and 21 at the Plains District...
DMV Connect coming to Timberville