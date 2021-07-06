Toddler killed in Halifax shooting

HALIFAX, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Halifax that police say appears to be accidental.

The Town of Halifax Police responded to a home in the 5100 block of Halifax Road around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a shooting. Officers found a 3-year-old boy with a single gunshot wound. He was taken to Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital, where he died from his injury.

The child’s remains are being taken to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Roanoke for autopsy.

State police said a handgun was found at the scene. Three adults and a second juvenile were at the home at the time; they were not hurt.

No charges have been placed.

