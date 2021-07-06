Two individuals involved in Fishersville catalytic converter larceny

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with identifying two individuals involved in a Catalytic Converter Larceny that occurred in the Fishersville area of Augusta County on Saturday July 3, 2021.

Two individuals involved in catalytic converter larceny, Augusta County Sheriff's Office asks for public's assistance. (Source: Augusta County Sheriff's Office (WHSV))

If anyone has any information about the identity of these individuals or vehicle, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

