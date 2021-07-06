Advertisement

Two individuals involved in Fishersville catalytic converter larceny

Two individuals involved in catalytic converter larceny, Augusta County Sheriff's Office asks...
Two individuals involved in catalytic converter larceny, Augusta County Sheriff's Office asks for public's assistance in identifying them.(Source: Augusta County Sheriff's Office (WHSV))
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with identifying two individuals involved in a Catalytic Converter Larceny that occurred in the Fishersville area of Augusta County on Saturday July 3, 2021.

Two individuals involved in catalytic converter larceny, Augusta County Sheriff's Office asks...
Two individuals involved in catalytic converter larceny, Augusta County Sheriff's Office asks for public's assistance.(Source: Augusta County Sheriff's Office (WHSV))
Two individuals involved in catalytic converter larceny, Augusta County Sheriff's Office asks...
Two individuals involved in catalytic converter larceny, Augusta County Sheriff's Office asks for public's assistance.(Source: Augusta County Sheriff's Office (WHSV))

If anyone has any information about the identity of these individuals or vehicle, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A vacation turned nightmare has a Grottoes family asking for help after a Fourth of July day...
Grottoes family stranded in Pennsylvania asking for help
COVID-19 vaccine shot
COVID-19 symptoms can be similar to common cold
Water.
One woman dead, two others injured in boating accident on Stonewall Jackson Lake
Shockoe Valley Bridge
Passenger dies after car shot at on I-64 in Richmond
WDBJ
Two-day search for missing kayaker ends, found dead near Arsenal Falls

Latest News

$304.5 million in American Rescue Act funding announced for Virginia towns
‘Stuff the Bus’ returns this July
Time slots to conduct DMV business will be available July 19, 20 and 21 at the Plains District...
DMV Connect coming to Timberville
Toddler killed in Halifax shooting