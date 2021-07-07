Advertisement

14-year-old boy missing out of Vinton

Maddix Brothers was last seen the night of July 5, 2021.
By Sarah Irby
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Police are looking for a 14-year-old boy.

The Vinton Police Department needs help finding Maddix Brothers, who was last reported seen around 11:30 p.m. Monday, July 5, at a home near the Rolland E. Cook School on Jefferson Avenue in Vinton.

Police say a clothing description is unavailable, but Maddix has braces on his top teeth and a mullet haircut.

Maddix has brown hair and eyes. He is 5-feet-11-inches and 150 pounds.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the Vinton Police Department at 540-983-0617.

