Advertisement

511 rolls out location information for electric vehicle charging stations

Arizona ranks relatively high among states when it comes to the rate of electric vehicle...
The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) announced Wednesday the availability of a new feature on the 511 Virginia website and mobile app that helps drivers locate electric vehicle (EV) charging stations.(U.S. Department of Energy)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) announced Wednesday the availability of a new feature on the 511 Virginia website and mobile app that helps drivers locate electric vehicle (EV) charging stations.

“Since 2002, VDOT has provided a robust and innovative traveler information resource for the Commonwealth through the 511 Virginia program,” said VDOT Chief of Maintenance and Operations Kevin Gregg. “These upgrades are in keeping with current technology and the needs of the motoring public.”

The new EV charging station feature will assist drivers in locating a station to charge their electric vehicles when traveling in Virginia by enabling the “EV Charging Stations” layer within the mobile or web app, according to the release. Within this layer, the user will be able to filter the charging stations by the type of EV connector and charger type so locations relevant to the user are displayed on the map.

VDOT says motorists will have access to information for each station, including the station name, street address, phone number, EV connector types and EV charging network name. The location data is sourced from the U.S. Department of Energy Alternative Fuels Data Center.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced that applications open Tuesday for the second round...
Manchin: West Virginia eligible for 2nd round of American Rescue Plan funding, support students experiencing homelessness
Police: Toddler accidentally shot and killed himself
COVID-19 vaccine shot
COVID-19 symptoms can be similar to common cold
Two individuals involved in catalytic converter larceny, Augusta County Sheriff's Office asks...
Two individuals involved in Fishersville catalytic converter larceny

Latest News

Crash involving multiple vehicles on Rt. 340.
Crash involving several vehicles on Rt. 340
A Valley teen uses books and coloring pages to help promote inclusiveness with her new...
Valley teen creates non-profit to promote inclusiveness
EMU star Lee among best players in VBL
EMU star Lee among best players in VBL
Jamirah Washington’s teachers described her as a 'bright light,' and a girl with a sense of...
‘I have to be her strength’: Father remembers teen killed at Henrico shopping center