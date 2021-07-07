Central Shenandoah Health District still push to reach 70% adult vaccination goal

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Most health districts in Virginia did not reach President Joe Biden’s goal of vaccinating 70 percent of American adults by July 4, including the Lord Fairfax and Central Shenandoah health districts, which serve people across the Shenandoah Valley.

While Virginia as a whole has over 70 percent of those 18 and older with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, the Central Shenandoah Health District (CSHD) is almost at 60 percent.

Jordi Shelton, a spokesperson for the CSHD, said while the goal deadline has passed, health district staff are still working to get 70 percent of people who live in the district their shots.

“We’re still working really hard to reach that 70 percent goal because we see herd immunity when it’s around 70 percent of folks in an area that has been vaccinated,” Shelton said. “That’s really what we’re working towards.”

Shelton said there is not one main challenge impacting vaccination efforts now. She said it varies from person to person based on their education of the vaccines, their ability to get to vaccine clinics, or work schedules.

“There are going to be folks that might not want to get it until it’s FDA approved, which we’re hoping that will be soon,” Shelton said. “There might be some folks that are just weary of the vaccine and we want to make sure we’re doing our best to reach them with education efforts.”

Over the next few weeks, Shelton said they will keep a close eye on case numbers to see if the Fourth of July had any impacts. If you are not vaccinating, but were out and about this holiday weekend and not following health guidance, Shelton suggests getting tested for COVID-19 as soon as possible.

