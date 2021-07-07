Crash involving several vehicles on Rt. 340
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 11:08 AM EDT
GROTTOES, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County officials and Virginia State Police are responding to a crash involving multiple vehicles in Grottoes near Eastside Highway and Point Lookout Rd. As of Wednesday morning, part of Rt. 340 is closed.
