Crash involving several vehicles on Rt. 340

GROTTOES, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County officials and Virginia State Police are responding to a crash involving multiple vehicles in Grottoes near Eastside Highway and Point Lookout Rd. As of Wednesday morning, part of Rt. 340 is closed.

WHSV is on the scene talking to officials to confirm more information.

Part of 340 still closed down this morning after a crash involving several vehicles right before Point Lookout Rd. Gathering more information from State Police. @WHSVnews pic.twitter.com/wTG4BNECwn — John Hood (@WHSV_John) July 7, 2021

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV as we work to bring you more information.

