Crash involving several vehicles on Rt. 340

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GROTTOES, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County officials and Virginia State Police are responding to a crash involving multiple vehicles in Grottoes near Eastside Highway and Point Lookout Rd. As of Wednesday morning, part of Rt. 340 is closed.

WHSV is on the scene talking to officials to confirm more information.

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV as we work to bring you more information.

