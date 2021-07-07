Advertisement

Dog shot inside fenced yard, Richmond animal control searches for shooter

Richmond Animal Care and Control shared this photo of Luca, a dog who was shot inside his...
Richmond Animal Care and Control shared this photo of Luca, a dog who was shot inside his fenced yard. Police are searching for the person responsible.(Richmond Animal Care and Control)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Members of Richmond Animal Care and Control and local law enforcement are searching for people responsible for the shooting of a dog inside his fenced yard.

According to a Facebook post from RACC, Luca the dog was shot and killed inside his fenced yard at the 100 block of East 33rd Street. The post says the incident, which appears to be a drive-by shooting, happened at 12:30 p.m. on Monday.

Can you help us find the person(s) responsible for killing this dog? 😡 On 7/5 at 12:30pm at the 100 block E 33rd Street...

Posted by Richmond Animal Care and Control on Wednesday, July 7, 2021

Witnesses in the area described seeing a gold Nissan Altima missing the driver’s side rear hubcap. The post states a light-skinned Black male passenger was the shooter in the incident.

Under current law, coined the “Tommie’s Law,” animal cruelty is a Class 6 felony, which is punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $2,500.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers, 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Police: Toddler accidentally shot and killed himself
U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced that applications open Tuesday for the second round...
Manchin: West Virginia eligible for 2nd round of American Rescue Plan funding, support students experiencing homelessness
COVID-19 vaccine shot
COVID-19 symptoms can be similar to common cold
Lorraine Cormier catches a bear stealing her bird food earlier this week. (WHSV)
Experts weigh in on being “bear aware” after Stuarts Draft woman sees bear in backyard

Latest News

Staunton’s Gypsy Hill Park hosts concert series for summer
Harry F. Byrd
Statue to segregationist removed from Richmond’s Capitol Square
Ralph Northam (FILE)
Gov. Northam announces extension of expanded child care subsidy program
Police in Virginia say an 8-year-old accidentally shot and seriously injured a 12-year-old...
Police: 8-year-old accidentally shot 12-year-old
Crash involving multiple vehicles on Rt. 340.
Crash involving several vehicles on Rt. 340