Gov. Northam announces extension of expanded child care subsidy program

Ralph Northam (FILE)
Ralph Northam (FILE)(WVIR)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - Governor Ralph Northam says Virginia families with young children will have improved access to quality, affordable child care through an extension of the expanded Child Care Subsidy Program.

The governor’s office made the announcement Wednesday, July 7.

Northam signed House Bill 2206 earlier this year. The legislation created a new short-term eligibility category for parents seeking financial assistance for child care while looking for employment and temporarily increased the income eligibility criteria through July 31. The governor has directed the Virginia Department of Education to use existing federal funding to continue covering co-payments for families through December 31.

“Access to high-quality child care is not only critical to the health and safety of Virginia’s children, but it is also important for advancing a strong, equitable recovery,” Northam said in Wednesday’s announcement.

According to the governor’s office, the expanded Child Care Subsidy Program makes financial assistance for child care available to families with at least one child under age 5 who is not yet in kindergarten, with a household income up to 85% of the state median income. Families approved for the subsidy will remain eligible to receive benefits for 12 months, or until their income exceeds 85% of the state median income.

For more information about child care assistance in Virginia or to apply for the Child Care Subsidy Program, visit ChildCareVA.com.

