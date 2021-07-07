Local Baseball Scoreboard: Tuesday, July 6
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Local baseball highlights and scores from Tuesday, July 6.
Valley Baseball League
Harrisonburg 1, Waynesboro 0
New Market 8, Woodstock 2
Winchester 18, Strasburg 2
Rockingham County Baseball League
New Market 3, Montezuma 1
LEAGUE STANDINGS (As of July 6)
Valley Baseball League
North Division
1. Strasburg - 19-8 Overall
2. Woodstock - 19-9 Overall (0.5 GB)
3. New Market - 15-14 Overall (5.0 GB)
4. Winchester - 12-13 Overall (6.0 GB)
5. Front Royal - 11-15 Overall (7.5 GB)
6. Purcellville - 8-20 Overall (11.5 GB)
South Division
1. Charlottesville - 21-7 Overall
t2. Waynesboro - 14-15 Overall (7.5 GB)
t2. Harrisonburg - 12-13 Overall (7.5 GB)
4. Staunton - 12-16 Overall (9.0 GB)
5. Covington - 6-19 Overall (13.5 GB)
Rockingham County Baseball League
1. New Market - 8-4 Overall
t2. Broadway - 7-4 Overall (0.5 GB)
t2. Montezuma- 7-4 Overall (0.5 GB)
t2. Stuarts Draft - 8-5 Overall (0.5 GB)
t5. Clover Hill - 6-5 Overall (1.5 GB)
t5. Grottoes - 7-6 Overall (1.5 GB)
7. Bridgewater - 3-10 Overall (5.5 GB)
8. Elkton - 2-10 Overall (6.0 GB)
