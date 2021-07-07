Advertisement

Local Baseball Scoreboard: Tuesday, July 6

Local baseball highlights and scores from Tuesday, July 6.
By TJ Eck
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Local baseball highlights and scores from Tuesday, July 6.

Valley Baseball League

Harrisonburg 1, Waynesboro 0

New Market 8, Woodstock 2

Winchester 18, Strasburg 2

Rockingham County Baseball League

New Market 3, Montezuma 1

LEAGUE STANDINGS (As of July 6)

Valley Baseball League

North Division

1. Strasburg - 19-8 Overall

2. Woodstock - 19-9 Overall (0.5 GB)

3. New Market - 15-14 Overall (5.0 GB)

4. Winchester - 12-13 Overall (6.0 GB)

5. Front Royal - 11-15 Overall (7.5 GB)

6. Purcellville - 8-20 Overall (11.5 GB)

South Division

1. Charlottesville - 21-7 Overall

t2. Waynesboro - 14-15 Overall (7.5 GB)

t2. Harrisonburg - 12-13 Overall (7.5 GB)

4. Staunton - 12-16 Overall (9.0 GB)

5. Covington - 6-19 Overall (13.5 GB)

Rockingham County Baseball League

1. New Market - 8-4 Overall

t2. Broadway - 7-4 Overall (0.5 GB)

t2. Montezuma- 7-4 Overall (0.5 GB)

t2. Stuarts Draft - 8-5 Overall (0.5 GB)

t5. Clover Hill - 6-5 Overall (1.5 GB)

t5. Grottoes - 7-6 Overall (1.5 GB)

7. Bridgewater - 3-10 Overall (5.5 GB)

8. Elkton - 2-10 Overall (6.0 GB)

