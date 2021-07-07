Local Baseball Scoreboard: Tuesday, July 6

Kirk Messick is 35 years old. He's been in the RCBL for 18 years. His fastball (MAYBE) maxes out at 75 MPH.



Tonight he threw 8 innings and allowed one earned run to push @ShockersRCBL into first place.



This is why people love @rcblonline https://t.co/WaOTjjkgRF pic.twitter.com/OCR6iTVaHN