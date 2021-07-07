Local health professionals reevaluate vaccine distribution

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - President Joe Biden’s administration has announced new measures to get more people vaccinated, following a warning sent out about the COVID-19 Delta Variant.

Regionally, health professionals have been doing what it takes to get shots in arms. Although some experts say anyone who wants to be vaccinated already is, they haven’t given up hope.

“It’s so important to remember that every single shot counts,” said Jordi Shelton with the Central Shenandoah Valley Health District (CSVHD).

Shelton says everyone’s vaccine barriers are different, and that unvaccinated people may be scared, uninformed or unable to make time to go get the vaccine.

Augusta Health Director of COVID Vaccines and Education, Isaac Izzillo, says the only way to understand hesitancy is to talk to people in the community.

“If you’re in the communities and you understand that more, you can help them feel more comfortable,” said Izzillo.

Shelton agrees, and CSVHD has implemented similar strategies.

“The easiest way to get folks to understand why it’s important to get a vaccine and to show them the opportunities they have to get vaccinated is to meet with them in real time,” said Shelton.

President Joe Biden announced Tuesday, June 6, the push for vaccines is still as important as ever as the Delta Variant continues to spread throughout the U.S., mostly to unvaccinated people.

Biden emphasized new COVID-19 vaccine approaches, including targeted door-to-door outreach, getting vaccines to primary care providers, expanding clinics in workplaces and launching more mobile clinics.

“Since May, virtually every COVID hospitalization and death in the United States has been among the unvaccinated,” Biden said Tuesday.

Izzillo and Shelton say Biden’s new approach isn’t so new to them. “We started back in February reaching out to the community, integrating into the community with vaccination clinics,” said Izzillo.

Augusta Health hosts several community events every week, and CSVHD has far-reaching partners.

“We’re working really hard to partner with other organizations across the Central Shenandoah Health District to provide clinics that can be accessible to everyone,” said Shelton.

As far as moving where vaccines are given, Izzillo said that’s old news.

“We’ve already gone into our primary care offices. We’ve already gone to schools. We’ve already had conversations with pediatricians,” said Izillo.

Shelton and Biden agree the vaccine is the key to saving lives.

“They are really safe for folks. They do provide a lot of protection, especially against these new variants that we’re seeing,” said Shelton.

Even though their approach has changed, Izzillo and Shelton aren’t giving up.

“As long as people are continuing to get the vaccine, we’re continuing to be out in the community helping folks understand why it’s so important, that’s a win,” said Shelton.

Augusta Health is hosting more drives this week. They’ll be at Constitution Park in Waynesboro Thursday evening and at the Red Wing Music Festival Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

